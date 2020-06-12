Students of some tertiary institutions in Ekiti state have appealed to the Federal Government to reopen schools nationwide to enable them continue their studies.

Some of the students, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ikole-Ekiti, harped on the need for government to reopen the schools to allow for unhindered academic activities.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had, on March 13, announced the closure of all schools across the country due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The students said that they were tired of staying at home without engaging in any productive activity for the past three months.

David Ajayi, a 400-level student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), appealed to the Federal Government to expedite action in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Ajayi said that he had been finding it difficult carrying out research works on his final project.

Miss Bolanle Ogunsakin, a 300-level students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), also complained of boredom, noting that reading at home was not conducive.

Also, Adegoke Adegboyega, a 200-level student of Ekiti State University (EKSU), urged the state and the federal government to reopen the schools, saying that some students had been engaging in unwholesome activities as a result of idleness.

Adegboyega advised government to find permanent solution to the rate at which the deadly virus was spreading in the country.

Miss Motunrayo Ibitoye, student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, also called on the government to reopen the schools to save the education sector in the country.

According to her, she is very anxious to go back to school, while praying God to put a stop to the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.