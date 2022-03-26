RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ekiti gets additional JAMB CBT centres

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ekiti State office, has increased its Computer Based Test (CBT) centres from seven to 12, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

Mr Abdulhameed Akeem, the JAMB Coordinator in the state, disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

Akeem said the state had recorded more than 12,000 candidates’ registration for the Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), scheduled to hold between May 6 and May 16.

He listed the newly accredited CBT centres to include Ekiti State University (EKSU), Anglican Diocese, Ile Abiye, Afe Babalola University in Ado Ekiti Centre 1 (ABUAD Centre 1), ABUAD Centre 2 and Ajayi Polytechnic CBT Centre.

Akeem said even with the addition, the centres were still not enough to accommodate the numerous candidates from neighbouring towns and villages.

“The centres can’t establish conducive environments for Candidates from Omuo, Omu-Aran, Ayetoro, Otun, Efon-Alaye, Ido among other places.

“These candidates have to abandon their comfort zones for far places to write the examination due to lack of CBT centres in their communities.

“There is a need for us to have more CBT centres in Ekiti State. All we have here is just 12.

“From Omuo, Omu-Aran, Ayetoro, Otun, Efon-Alaaye up to Ido,, there is no single CBT centre there.

“Candidates will be forced to move from those locations to JAMB Office.

“But as part of our own sacrifice, we have moved around places to inform stakeholders on the need to have more CBT centres to ease movement of candidates from one place to the other,” he said.

Akeem then charged applicants to familiarise with the Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System (IBASS), by downloading it on Playstore, for more information on subject combinations, courses and respective universities offering them.

He also admonished the applicants to be very observant in filling their forms, especially in the process of selecting their courses of study.

Ekiti gets additional JAMB CBT centres

