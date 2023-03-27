Ekiti farmers appeal to Gov. Oyebanji to enforce anti-grazing law

The Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Ido-Ekiti chapter, Mr Oluropo Dada, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ido-Ekiti.

Dada said the incessant invasion of their farms by suspected local cattle herdsmen had become a major problem for farmers in the community.

He noted that on Wednesday, one of the big farms of a member of the association, was destroyed by cows which did not spare vegetables and food crops in the farm.

The chairman appealed to Gov. Oyebanji to uphold the anti-grazing law to protect the hard work of farmers on their farms.

“I want to appeal to our governor to enforce the anti-grazing law against invaders of our farms.

“Currently, our farms are being encroached by cows, destroying our food crops and vegetables planted on the farm.

“We want the state government to assist us to secure our farms from further invasion by suspected local cattle herdsmen within and outside the community,” he said.

The chairman, however, appealed to the chairman of Ido-Osi local government, Dr Lawrence Ogunsina, to help the farmers repair the roads leading to the farms to ease the smooth transportation of their harvested crops during the current rainy season.

