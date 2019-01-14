Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti says street trading will soon become an offence in the state following an accident in Iworoko Ekiti that claimed 12 lives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor stated this while commiserating with the people of the town over the incident that occurred on Saturday.

The Governor, who had earlier directed his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, to pay a condolence visit to the community on Sunday, said in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olayinka Oyebode, in Ado Ekiti, he was saddened and devastated by news of the fatal accident.

The governor noted that many lives had been lost due to the reckless manner in which trailer drivers plied the road.

He said government might be compelled to re-introduce some old laws and previous arrangements to tackle the issue.

Fayemi said the Ekiti State Traffic Management Agency would be strengthened to enforce the street trading laws.

He said market stalls had been constructed in various local government areas to discourage street trading; adding that government would now accelerate completion of those markets and build new ones to avoid further tragedies.

Fayemi urged the community leaders and families of the victims to remain calm even as; “we collectively mourn the death of our beloved ones in the unfortunate incident.”

The Governor said: “This is a huge tragedy and a painful experience, not only for the families of the victims, but for all of us.

“We share with the people of Iworoko and families of the victims their pains and sorrow as a result of the unfortunate tragedy.

“Our prayer is that God will be with you during this trying period.

“Government will also look at areas of support with a view to ameliorating the pains.’’