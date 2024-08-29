ADVERTISEMENT
UNILAG faces blackout as EKEDC cuts off power over ₦472m unpaid bill

Segun Adeyemi

The university management assured the community that steps are being taken to resolve the issue.

The UNILAG management requested the university community's patience and understanding regarding the complete power outage that has affected the campus since Tuesday, August 27, caused by the distribution company's actions. [Getty Images]
The disconnection, which took place on Tuesday, August 27, comes amid a financial dispute between the university and the power company over a ₦472 million unpaid electricity bill.

In a statement released by the university management on Wednesday, the institution expressed its concern and appealed to the campus community for understanding during this challenging period.

According to the management, UNILAG had recently made a payment of ₦180 million to EKEDC but was still cut off without prior notice.

READ ALSO: Adelabu's office, Defence HQ, other govt buildings risk disconnection over debt

The university has been grappling with the financial strain imposed by EKEDC's decision to move it from "Band B" to "Band A" on its tariff plan.

This shift has nearly doubled the university's monthly electricity bill, from approximately ₦150 million to almost ₦300 million as of June. The sudden increase has severely impacted the university's ability to meet its financial obligations.

UNILAG's management noted that it had engaged in discussions with EKEDC over the exorbitant tariffs and consistently preferred to remain on the more affordable Band B tariff.

"We made it clear to EKEDC that the university would not be able to pay anything more than ₦180 million monthly," the statement read.

READ ALSO: Abuja DisCo threatens to disconnect Presidential Villa over ₦923m electricity debt

Despite the university's efforts to negotiate and recent payment, EKEDC issued a bill for July totalling nearly ₦472 million, further exacerbating the institution's financial challenges.

The sudden disconnection has forced the university to ration power supply across campus, leaving students and staff in a precarious situation.

In the meantime, a schedule for power rationing will be released to help the campus community plan accordingly.

