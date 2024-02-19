ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abuja DisCo threatens to disconnect Presidential Villa over ₦923m electricity debt

Bayo Wahab

The company urged the MDAs to pay up their debts before disconnection time slated for Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

Nigeria's Presidential Villa, Abuja. [State House, Abuja]
Nigeria's Presidential Villa, Abuja. [State House, Abuja]

Recommended articles

AEDC made this known in a publication made available to the press on Monday, February 19, 2024.

The DisCo also listed 85 other government Ministry Department and Agencies (MDAs) owing it outstanding debts that run into billions of naira.

Some of the MDAs listed in the document include Chief of Defence Staff — Barracks and Military Formations, FCT Ministry, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of State Petroleum, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Agriculture.

ADVERTISEMENT
The list of government entities owing Abuja DisCo since December 2023.
The list of government entities owing Abuja DisCo since December 2023. Pulse Nigeria

Others are the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Ministry of Education, CBN governor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Budget and Planning, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ministry of Interior, Head ECOWAS, and Ministry of Transport, among others.

In its notice of disconnection, the company said, “The Management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has given a 10 days’ notice to 86 Government to pay up the N47.1bn electricity debt they owe or risk disconnection.

“The Abuja Electricity Distribution PLC is constrained to do this publication with the details of Government, Ministries, Departments and Agencies with long outstanding unpaid bills for services rendered to them through the provision of electricity supply in that our previous attempts to make them honour their obligations have not achieved the desired results.”

The company also urged the MDAs to pay up their debts before disconnection time slated for Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The relevant MDAs are hereby given notice that the AEDC shall, after the expiration of 10 days from the date of this publication, that is, after Wednesday, February 28, 2024, embark on the disconnection of our services to them until they discharge their obligations to us by paying their debts,” AEDC said.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG, manufacturers peg price of cement between ₦7k and ₦8k per bag

FG, manufacturers peg price of cement between ₦7k and ₦8k per bag

UNILORIN expels final year students over examination malpractice

UNILORIN expels final year students over examination malpractice

Abuja DisCo threatens to disconnect Presidential Villa over ₦923m electricity debt

Abuja DisCo threatens to disconnect Presidential Villa over ₦923m electricity debt

Court adjourns suit seeking to disqualify Gov Diri until March 18

Court adjourns suit seeking to disqualify Gov Diri until March 18

Tinubu's former opponent begs Nigerians to give president time to work

Tinubu's former opponent begs Nigerians to give president time to work

Tinubu assembles committee to fight drug abuse, cultism, cybercrime in schools

Tinubu assembles committee to fight drug abuse, cultism, cybercrime in schools

They'll be used to rig elections - Shehu Sani opposes creation of state police

They'll be used to rig elections - Shehu Sani opposes creation of state police

Lagos Government lifts ban on RTEAN activities, dissolves parks committee

Lagos Government lifts ban on RTEAN activities, dissolves parks committee

LP dismisses report claiming Peter Obi will be suspended from party

LP dismisses report claiming Peter Obi will be suspended from party

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Primate Elijah Ayodele [Punch]

Primate Ayodele predicts dollar to change at ₦1,700, bag of rice sell at ₦90k

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Tinubu vows to boost food security, transform agricultural sector in Nigeria

Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]

Emefiele approved $6.23m for international election observers - Lead witness

Nurses protest against new certification guidelines by Nursing Council [AIT LIVE]

Nurses protest against new certification guidelines by Nursing Council