Abuja DisCo threatens to disconnect Presidential Villa over ₦923m electricity debt

AEDC made this known in a publication made available to the press on Monday, February 19, 2024.

The DisCo also listed 85 other government Ministry Department and Agencies (MDAs) owing it outstanding debts that run into billions of naira.

Some of the MDAs listed in the document include Chief of Defence Staff — Barracks and Military Formations, FCT Ministry, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of State Petroleum, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Agriculture.

Pulse Nigeria

Others are the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Ministry of Education, CBN governor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Budget and Planning, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ministry of Interior, Head ECOWAS, and Ministry of Transport, among others.

In its notice of disconnection, the company said, “The Management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has given a 10 days’ notice to 86 Government to pay up the N47.1bn electricity debt they owe or risk disconnection.

“The Abuja Electricity Distribution PLC is constrained to do this publication with the details of Government, Ministries, Departments and Agencies with long outstanding unpaid bills for services rendered to them through the provision of electricity supply in that our previous attempts to make them honour their obligations have not achieved the desired results.”

The company also urged the MDAs to pay up their debts before disconnection time slated for Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

