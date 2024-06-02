Adelabu's office, Defence HQ, other govt buildings risk disconnection over debt

The Disco also threatened to cut off supply to ministries and other government establishments that have defaulted on their debt obligation.

Pule reports that the Power House building, located in the Maitama District of Abuja, housed the office of the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

This is contained in a notice issued on Saturday, June 1, 2024, wherein the company warned that failure to settle the debts by Monday, June 3, 2024, will automatically lead to disconnection.

Also listed among the debtors by the DisCo were the Niger and Kogi State governments.

“This is to inform the general that AEDC will disconnect all customers with outstanding electricity bills on June 3, 2024.

“Timely payment of electricity bills is crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, ensuring we can deliver efficient and reliable service to our community," the company said.

The DisCo urged customers to pay all their outstanding bills before the deadline to avoid service interruption.

Below is the full list of customers owing AEDC as released by the Disco: