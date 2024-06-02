ADVERTISEMENT
Adelabu's office, Defence HQ, other govt buildings risk disconnection over debt

Nurudeen Shotayo

No fewer than 20 government institutions risk disconnection as Abuja DisCo issued an ultimatum for them to settle their debts.

Adelabu's office, Defence HQ, other govt buildings risk disconnection over huge debt
Adelabu's office, Defence HQ, other govt buildings risk disconnection over huge debt

The Disco also threatened to cut off supply to ministries and other government establishments that have defaulted on their debt obligation.

Pule reports that the Power House building, located in the Maitama District of Abuja, housed the office of the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

This is contained in a notice issued on Saturday, June 1, 2024, wherein the company warned that failure to settle the debts by Monday, June 3, 2024, will automatically lead to disconnection.

Also listed among the debtors by the DisCo were the Niger and Kogi State governments.

“This is to inform the general that AEDC will disconnect all customers with outstanding electricity bills on June 3, 2024.

“Timely payment of electricity bills is crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, ensuring we can deliver efficient and reliable service to our community," the company said.

Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu
Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu Pulse Nigeria
The DisCo urged customers to pay all their outstanding bills before the deadline to avoid service interruption.

Below is the full list of customers owing AEDC as released by the Disco:

  • 1. Nigeria Army
  • 2. Nigeria Airforce
  • 3. Defence Headquarters (HQ)
  • 4. Federal Capital Development Authority
  • 5. Kogi state government
  • 6. Niger state government
  • 7. Nigeria Police Force HQ
  • 8. Nigerian Army Barracks
  • 9. Federal Ministry of Industry
  • 12. Power House
  • 13. Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) House 1
  • 14. Head of Service
  • 15. Ministry of Education
  • 16. Ministry of Women Affairs
  • 18. Ministry of Trade
  • 19. Ministry of Interior
  • 20. Ministry of Water Resources
  • 21. National Stadium
  • 22. Goodluck Jonathan Athletics Hall
  • 23. Ministry of Finance
  • 26. National Planning Commission (budget)
  • 27. Ministry of Works
  • 28. Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Abuja
  • 29. All other customers owing AEDC
