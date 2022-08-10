RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EKEDC confirms fire outbreak at Lagos Island substation

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced a fire incident at its injection substation in Idumagbo, Lagos Island.

Damaged Lagos Island Substation (NAN)
Damaged Lagos Island Substation (NAN)

Mr Godwin Idemudia, General Manager, Corporate Communications EKEDC, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Read Also

Idemudia said that the incident affected electricity supply to customers in Idumagbo and Ajele areas.

He said the incident occurred about 3.00 p.m. when one of the 15MVA power transformers inside the substation caught fire.

“This is to inform our dear customers in Lagos Island that a 15MVA power transformer at our New Idumagbo Injection Substation caught fire around 3.00 p.m. today.

“We will like to thank the firefighters who quickly responded to our call and arrested the situation to prevent the spread of the fire and further damage.”

Idemudia said that the DisCo’s technical and safety teams were currently assessing the situation and investigating to identify the cause of the fire.

He appealed to customers whose supply was affected by the fire outbreak to bear with the company and assured them of interim arrangements to restore power to them from another source.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emir of Kano urges politicians to avoid politics of bitterness, violence

Emir of Kano urges politicians to avoid politics of bitterness, violence

Kwara academic staff of colleges of education call off 9-week strike

Kwara academic staff of colleges of education call off 9-week strike

EKEDC confirms fire outbreak at Lagos Island substation

EKEDC confirms fire outbreak at Lagos Island substation

INEC: Over 40,000 PVCs unclaimed in Adamawa

INEC: Over 40,000 PVCs unclaimed in Adamawa

Buhari sends new message to Biafra, Yoruba Nation agitators

Buhari sends new message to Biafra, Yoruba Nation agitators

My Northern friends laughed when asked about Peter Obi's chances - Ulasi

My Northern friends laughed when asked about Peter Obi's chances - Ulasi

INEC clears air on accepting Lawan, Akpabio as senatorial candidates

INEC clears air on accepting Lawan, Akpabio as senatorial candidates

Nancy x Viva is trending! Here's why

Nancy x Viva is trending! Here's why

Why I invited Tinubu's men to commission projects in Rivers – Nyesom Wike

Why I invited Tinubu's men to commission projects in Rivers – Nyesom Wike

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

Why we bought N1.15bn vehicles for Niger Republic - FG

Rufai Oseni

AriseTv’s Rufai Oseni apologizes over use of BRT lane

Gunmen in Plateau (LindaIkeji)

Gunmen abduct Indians, kill police officers in Kogi

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper (Guardian)

Parts of Victoria Island would have disappeared into the Atlantic– Lagos govt