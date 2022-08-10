EKEDC confirms fire outbreak at Lagos Island substation

Idemudia said that the incident affected electricity supply to customers in Idumagbo and Ajele areas.

He said the incident occurred about 3.00 p.m. when one of the 15MVA power transformers inside the substation caught fire.

“This is to inform our dear customers in Lagos Island that a 15MVA power transformer at our New Idumagbo Injection Substation caught fire around 3.00 p.m. today.

“We will like to thank the firefighters who quickly responded to our call and arrested the situation to prevent the spread of the fire and further damage.”

Idemudia said that the DisCo’s technical and safety teams were currently assessing the situation and investigating to identify the cause of the fire.