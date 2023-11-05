ADVERTISEMENT
EKEDC apologises to Lagos, Ogun customers over power outage

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lasaki assured that power would soon be restored to the affected customers.

EKEDC apologises to Lagos, Ogun customers over power outage [Credit: iBrandTV]
EKEDC apologises to Lagos, Ogun customers over power outage [Credit: iBrandTV]

Babatunde Lasaki, General Manager, Corporate Communications, in a statement in Lagos, said the problem was caused by faults in some of the company’s power distribution transformers.

According to him, the company’s technical team is working on prompt resolution of the faults.

“Some of the affected areas in Lagos and Ogun, include Ijuri, Opic, Otto-Awori, Estate, Evans and Shagamu.

“While appealing for your patience and understanding, kindly note that the technical team is working round the clock to ensure all faults are cleared,” he said.

Lasaki assured that power would soon be restored to the affected customers.

“We are, therefore, appealing to customers to bear with us, as normalcy will be restored sooner than later.

“EKEDC highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this outage,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

EKEDC apologises to Lagos, Ogun customers over power outage

