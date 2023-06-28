ADVERTISEMENT
Chief Imam leads Eid prayers as President Tinubu emphasises national harmony

Ima Elijah

President Tinubu calls for national unity and cooperation at eid prayer ground.

President Bola Tinubu attends The Eid prayer, led by Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abu-Nolah, the Chief Imam of Lagos State

Following the observance of the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the Dodan Barracks prayer ground, the President emphasised the importance of unity and cooperation, urging Nigerians to set aside ethnic and religious rivalries.

President Tinubu acknowledged that while the country faces challenges, he had faith that Allah would not burden Nigeria beyond its capacity. In his statement, he said, "I express my gratitude to Almighty Allah for preserving our health and pray for robust health and prosperity.

May our sacrifices yield prosperity. We must make sacrifices, that is evident, but Allah will not burden us beyond our capabilities. He is with us. We must have faith in our nation and in ourselves as citizens, believing that together we can build our country."

The President emphasised the need for Nigerians to live in harmony, regardless of religious or tribal identities, promoting joy and prosperity for all. He assured the nation that peace and stability would prevail, and he offered prayers for the Nigerian troops on the frontline in the fight against insurgency, expressing his sincere desire for their victory.

The Eid prayer, led by Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abu-Nolah, the Chief Imam of Lagos State, commenced at 9 a.m. Following the prayers, the Chief Imam performed the symbolic act of slaughtering a ram, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim's obedient act in accordance with Allah's command.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

