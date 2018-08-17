Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Eid-el-Kabir: Ram dealers worry over low patronage

Eid-el-Kabir Ram dealers worry over low patronage

Mr Musa Yero, the Acting Chairman, Ram Dealers’ Association, Enugu chapter, attributed the situation to the high cost of the animals.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Eid-el-Kabir: Ram dealers worry over low patronage play

Eid-el-Kabir: Ram dealers worry over low patronage

(NAN)

Ahead of the 2018 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, ram dealers at New Artisan Market, Enugu, have decried low patronage by buyers.

Mr Musa Yero, the Acting Chairman, Ram Dealers’ Association, Enugu chapter, attributed the situation to the high cost of the animals.

Yero told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the price increase was beyond dealers’ expectations.

“The ram prices increased beyond our expectations; the prices are about 44 per cent higher when compared to last Eid-el-Kabir prices.”

He attributed the increase to the cost of transportation from the northern part of the country.

He said that a medium-size ram was selling at N55,000 as against its previous price of N35,000, while a bigger ram also goes for between N75,000 and N95, 00 as against N68,000 and N73,000 previously.

According to him, the least price of a ram currently is N24,500.

Another ram dealer, Mr Isa Abdullahi, noted that the price hike had affected sales, stressing that customers were not coming to buy as they should.

Abdullahi said that dealers in the northern part of the country were still afraid to go about their ram business due to the security situation around them, which, he noted, had impacted on the prices.

“The security situation along the routes where these rams are being moved down from and some main ram markets had been attacked by insurgents, thereby causing the ram prices to rise,” he said.

Shehu Umar, another dealer, however, said he was hopeful that patronage would improve by Saturday, three days to the celebration.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet
2 Summit Of The Alternatives How Kenyan lawyer caused an 'earthquake' in...bullet
3 Buhari PDP says President has poor understanding of current global...bullet

Related Articles

Eid-El-Kabir Ganduje orders payment of August salaries to workers
Orji Kalu Ex governor to be conferred with traditional title in Buhari's town Daura
Eid-el-Kabir FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday, public holidays
Eid-el-Kabir FRSC deploys 735 personnel in Oyo
Eid-el Kabir FRSC to cover 45 corridors to curb accident – Oyeyemi
Eid-el-Kabir Marketers urge NNPC to pump fuel to Ejigbo Depot
Culture Upcoming festivals to look forward to in Nigeria
In Kano House of Assembly impeaches Speaker, replaces him with old Speaker
Ganduje Governor resolves Kano House of Assembly impeachment crisis

Local

L-R: Rear Adm. Sylvanus Abbah and Obi Ofidile pulling out Air Vice Marshal Augustine Jekennu(rtd.) from service at the Nigerian Armed Forces Ressetlement Centre in Oshodi, Lagos.
In Lagos Military pulls out NAFRC Commandant from service
'President' Saraki, PVC extension and other top stories
Nigerian News Roundup 'President' Saraki, PVC extension and other top stories of the week
91 die in 119 road accidents in 2018 — FRSC
Eid-el-Kabir Kwara FRSC to deploy 2000 personnel, 23 vehicles, 3 ambulances
10 aides of Kano Governor, Ganduje resign
Eid-El-Kabir Ganduje orders payment of August salaries to workers