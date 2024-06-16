Eid al-Adha - Ado Bayero told to forgive his enemies

This appeal was made by the Arewa Youth Advancement Forum (AYAF) on Sunday, June 16.

In a statement signed by its President, Alhaji Nuhu Magaji, the group hailed the monarch's commitment to the progress and development of the state even in the face of adversity.

Magaji also praised Emir Ado Bayero for his unwavering dedication to the peace and progress of the state, describing him as a symbol of stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As the Muslim Ummah celebrates the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Arewa Youth Advancement Forum (AYAF) wishes to extend its warmest congratulations to His Highness Emir Ado Bayero.

"Despite the recent unfortunate events, we stand in solidarity with Emir Bayero, a symbol of peace, progress, and stability. His wise leadership and vision have been a shining example to our generation.

"Emir Bayero's dedication to the emirate and the state is unwavering, and his legacy continues to inspire us. We recognise his tireless efforts to promote unity, understanding, and progress in Kano and beyond. His door has always been open to the people, offering guidance and support in times of need," the statement reads.

Sanusi throws jibes at Bayero

Pulse reported earlier that Emir Sanusi aimed a dig at Bayero stating that beneficiaries of the former emirate system feel hurt because they have been removed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though he didn't pointedly mention Bayero's name, it was clear he was referring to his opponents who were affected by his return to the throne.

“What we are dealing with is a situation where somebody divided us. And actually, when you create these things, some people get some privileges. They didn’t ask for it, but they’ve enjoyed it for four years.

“Now when they lose it, it’s a problem. But the problem is not what has happened today. It is what happened four years ago. If it had not been done, we would not be in this situation today. We are one family, we are one people. Somebody comes, divides us up. Even in this family, he takes one emirate, gives it to a part of the family. Now, when people enjoy it for four years and you take it away from them, it becomes a problem.

Ado Bayero told to bury hatchet

Meanwhile, the group, however, urge Emir Bayero to forgive those who have wronged him and continue to guide the people of Kano and all the Emirates with his wisdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

"His leadership and counsel are now more crucial than ever, and we implore him to remain a beacon of hope and inspiration to our generation.