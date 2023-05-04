The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Egypt giving top priority to Nigeria in Sudan evacuation approval - Envoy

News Agency Of Nigeria

The envoy advised Nigerians living abroad to always be prepared in times of emergencies in order to make their passage easy.

Nigerians who fled from war-torn Sudan reunite with family in Abuja [Politics Nigeria]
Nigerians who fled from war-torn Sudan reunite with family in Abuja [Politics Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Rimi told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Thursday that the feat was achieved because of the cordial relations between both countries.

NAN reports that the sudden slide into violence between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces, had left thousands of foreigners, including diplomats and aid workers, stranded in that country.

He said that many countries chose to evacuate their citizens through the southern part of Egypt because of their confidence in the government and people of that country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rimi added that foreign countries refused to use some of Egypt’s neighbours because of the instability in those countries.

He explained that in offering assistance to the countries seeking evacuation approval, Egypt must first think of the security implication.

‘’It was not an easy decision as I said because security considerations were taken, but Nigerians were within the shortest possible time granted approval to be evacuated through Egypt.

‘’That’s why I kept saying those conditions and guidelines that were given were in good faith because Egypt has to preserve its own national security.

”If you look at the countries around Egypt, almost all of them are in one form of crisis or the other.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’So, it is always necessary for countries to safeguard their territorial integrity and to make sure that they guarantee their own security because if a country is not secured then nobody will want to leave in it.

”Even the citizens will run away and leave the country,’’ he told NAN.

Rimi lauded the sincere efforts of the Egyptian government for the priority given in approving the use of its border to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan.

‘’I must thank President Abdelfattah el-Sisi for graciously accepting to opening the Egyptian borders to Nigeria.

”These borders were open first and foremost to Nigerians before any other nationality.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’I met my colleague ambassadors from other countries waiting and waiting for approvals to be able to bring in their citizens to be evacuated.

”Nigeria was, I believe, the first country to be given this approval and then other countries followed suit.

‘’I must also thank my friend, the ambassador of Egypt to Nigeria, Amb. Ihab, who not only facilitated the granting of this approval but also happened to be in Egypt at that time and worked hand in hand with me to make sure that this exercise succeeds,’’ he said.

Rimi further said that the Nigerian embassy in Cairo liaised with its counterpart in Khartoum, Sudan, to arrange for the safe evacuation of citizens residing there.

‘’Colleagues in Khartoum were overwhelmed; so we helped by sending our staff of Sudanese origin from Cairo to go to Khartoum to assist them in evacuation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The envoy lauded the Nigerian community in Cairo for coming to the assistance of fellow citizens in dire need.

‘’Nigerians in Cairo assisted because they offered food, fruits and water to the victims.

”This shows the spirit of Nigerianness. It is a good gesture in the face of such emergency,” he said.

He advised Nigerians living abroad to always be prepared in times of emergencies in order to make their passage easy.

‘’It is good to always have your traveling documents in places that are handy.

ADVERTISEMENT

”I am sure the Sudan crisis did not start in one day. There was enough time for people to start making plans for leaving if it gets to an emergency,’’ he said.

Rimi said that the embassy staff in Cairo offered the best service to its citizens and other government agencies involved in the evacuation process.

‘’We try our best within our available resources to give every citizen the best service delivery. And, so far things are going according to plans.

‘’The embassy facilitated the process but other agencies of government whose responsibility it is to arrange and execute the evacuation of Nigerians in war-torn countries and crisis situations were also involved,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stop embarrassing Body of Christ on Tinubu's matter - Keyamo tells Onaiyekan

Stop embarrassing Body of Christ on Tinubu's matter - Keyamo tells Onaiyekan

Egypt giving top priority to Nigeria in Sudan evacuation approval - Envoy

Egypt giving top priority to Nigeria in Sudan evacuation approval - Envoy

Gov Okowa commends MTN over remodeled science laboratories in Delta

Gov Okowa commends MTN over remodeled science laboratories in Delta

WAEC assures candidates’ safety as 2023 WASSCE begins Monday

WAEC assures candidates’ safety as 2023 WASSCE begins Monday

Reps ask INEC to deregister voters who don't vote in two election cycles

Reps ask INEC to deregister voters who don't vote in two election cycles

Troops destroy 41 refineries, recover 1.06m litres crude in 2 weeks

Troops destroy 41 refineries, recover 1.06m litres crude in 2 weeks

Sudan war forces 4 airlines to decline signing agreement with NAHCON

Sudan war forces 4 airlines to decline signing agreement with NAHCON

Ex-Lagos Speaker testifies at money laundering trial, says petition fictitious

Ex-Lagos Speaker testifies at money laundering trial, says petition fictitious

Troops kill 30 terrorists, arrest 48 others including informants

Troops kill 30 terrorists, arrest 48 others including informants

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

President Muhammadu Buhari at the launching of the 1 million bags of rice pyramid in Abuja. [Presidency]

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president