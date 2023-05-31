The sports category has moved to a new website.
EFCC testifies against ex-PDP National Chairman’s son in fuel subsidy scam trial

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kasari testified that in the course of investigation, the defendants denied knowledge of the said transactions, but monies received were traced to their bank.

A file photo of EFCC officials. [Punch]

Ali, son of former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) retired Gen. Ahmadu Ali, is standing trial alongside one Christian Taylor and Ali’s company, Nasaman Oil Services.

They face an amended 49-count charge of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence; obtaining money by false pretence, forgery and use of false documents.

Led in evidence by Saidu Atteh, EFCC counsel, Kasari said Nasaman Oil Services and its owner, Mamman Ali benefited N750 million and N1.5 billion as subsidy payments for petrol not supplied.

He said investigations showed that the accused executed six fuel importation transactions but supplied petrol only in three of the transactions.

He said the defendants presented forged documents claimed to have been issued by Saybolt Nigeria Ltd, an inspection company for transfer of petrol from large vessels to smaller ones.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The EFCC presented 18 documents to support its case and they were admitted as exhibits following no objections from the defence counsel, Toyin Pinheiro (SAN).

Justice Mojisola Dada adjourned the case until Sept. 14 for continuation of trial.

