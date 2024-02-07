ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC sets up team to fight against dollarisation of economy, currency abuse

Nurudeen Shotayo

The special task force will clamp down on entities and individuals charging in dollars and those in the habit of mutilating the naira.

EFCC sets up team to fight against dollarisation of economy, currency abuse
EFCC sets up team to fight against dollarisation of economy, currency abuse

In a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, the anti-graft commission disclosed that the task force was raised to protect the economy from abuses, leakages as well as distortions and exposure to instability and disruptions.

The EFCC stressed that the mandate of the task force includes enforcement of extant laws against currency mutilation and dollarisation of the economy.

The special task force will clamp down on entities and individuals charging in dollars and those in the habit of mutilating the currency.

It stated that it has already arrested some perpetrators of the acts in both Lagos and Port Harcourt.

The anti-graft agency also said proprietors of institutions charging students in dollars have been invited over for questioning.

“Already, the Commission has made some arrests of perpetrators of issuance of invoices in dollars and mutilation of the Naira in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

“Also, proprietors of private Universities and other institutions of higher learning charging fees in dollars have been invited by the Commission. The Commission is committed to the enforcement of all laws in place for the reflation and stimulation of the economy,” the statement partly read.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

EFCC sets up team to fight against dollarisation of economy, currency abuse

EFCC sets up team to fight against dollarisation of economy, currency abuse

