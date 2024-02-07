EFCC sets up team to fight against dollarisation of economy, currency abuse

In a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, the anti-graft commission disclosed that the task force was raised to protect the economy from abuses, leakages as well as distortions and exposure to instability and disruptions.

The EFCC stressed that the mandate of the task force includes enforcement of extant laws against currency mutilation and dollarisation of the economy.

The special task force will clamp down on entities and individuals charging in dollars and those in the habit of mutilating the currency.

It stated that it has already arrested some perpetrators of the acts in both Lagos and Port Harcourt.

The anti-graft agency also said proprietors of institutions charging students in dollars have been invited over for questioning.

“Already, the Commission has made some arrests of perpetrators of issuance of invoices in dollars and mutilation of the Naira in Lagos and Port Harcourt.