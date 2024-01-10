EFCC seizes Betta Edu, Umar-Farouq’s travel documents

Edu and Umar-Farouq are being probed for financial fraud allegedly committed during their stewardship of the ministry.

While Umar-Farouq’s interrogation started on Monday, Edu’s questioning started on Tuesday, 24 hours after her suspension.

According to reports, Edu was questioned for more than 10 hours at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, after which she was released on bail and asked to report every day for questioning.

Edu’s predecessor too was allowed to go home after a marathon interrogation and asked to return on Wednesday.

Channels TV reports that Edu and her predecessor are expected to be at the office of the anti-graft agency on Tuesday at 11 am to continue their interrogations.

Recall that trouble started for Edu following widespread criticisms that trailed a leaked document showing how she allegedly disbursed ₦585m public fund into a private account.

As a result, President Bola Tinubu on Monday suspended the 37-year-old minister.