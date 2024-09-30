ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC says money laundering charges against Bobrisky were dropped lawfully

Bayo Wahab

Bobrisky had recently alleged in a viral audio that he offered ₦15m bribe to some unnamed EFCC officials to drop the money laundering charges against him.

Bobrisky and EFCC. [Facebook]
Bobrisky and EFCC. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The commission’s head of the prosecution team, Bilikisu Bala, who handled Okuneye’s trial disclosed this to a joint committee of the House of Representatives investigating allegations of corruption against officials of the EFCC and the Nigeria Correctional Service on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Okuneye, an ex-convict, had recently alleged in a viral audio that he offered ₦15m bribe to some unnamed EFCC officials to drop the money laundering charges against him.

But while appearing before the committee, Bala said the anti-corruption agency dropped the money laundering charges against the controversial cross-dresser because the EFCC could not sustain the charges.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria's controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky. [Gistreel]
Nigeria's controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky. [Gistreel] Pulse Nigeria

Bala said, “ We initially raised six count charges bordering on naira abuse and money laundering against Okuneye based on his confessional statement that his firm, Bob Express, was not registered with SCUML and was not rendering returns to it.

“Counts 1–4 were on Naira Abuse while counts five and six were on money laundering. Okuneye’s confession that he didn’t register his firm, Bob Express with SCUML and did not render returns to it informed the money laundering charges initially included in the six-count. However, when we wrote to SCUML on the status of the firm, the Unit responded that it was not a Designated Non-Financial Institution, Business or Profession.

“We cannot lawfully sustain the charges in all sincerity. We, therefore dropped them and relied on the four counts on naira mutilation to which Okuneye had pleaded guilty.”

She said it is laughable for anyone to attribute the commission’s decision to drop the charges to monetary issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why did we write to SCUML if we didn’t want to include the charges? We wrote to be lawfully guided and when the Unit responded that the firm had not breached any law, on what basis should we have retained the money laundering charges?” she asked.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Delta Govt warns contractors against shoddy jobs

Delta Govt warns contractors against shoddy jobs

Katsina Govt makes genotype test mandatory before marriage

Katsina Govt makes genotype test mandatory before marriage

Tinubu, Akpabio get petition over 'underperforming minister'

Tinubu, Akpabio get petition over 'underperforming minister'

EFCC says money laundering charges against Bobrisky were dropped lawfully

EFCC says money laundering charges against Bobrisky were dropped lawfully

64th Independence: Tinubu to address Nigerians on Tuesday

64th Independence: Tinubu to address Nigerians on Tuesday

October 1 protest organisers vow to hit streets as police beef up security

October 1 protest organisers vow to hit streets as police beef up security

NAFDAC calls on patent medicine dealers to stop selling inferior drugs

NAFDAC calls on patent medicine dealers to stop selling inferior drugs

Flight operations set to resume at Ebonyi Airport in November

Flight operations set to resume at Ebonyi Airport in November

Medical experts caution that chest & abdominal pain are not signs of ulcers

Medical experts caution that chest & abdominal pain are not signs of ulcers

Pulse Sports

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Uba Sani received the prestigious 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa 2024 plaque and certificate. [Facebook]

Gov Sani lauded for free education, student feeding in Kaduna

Maiduguri flood victims

Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

Medical experts caution against self-medication, abuse of antibiotics

Experts warn Nigerians about dangers of self-medication, misuse of antibiotics

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with 817 wraps of cocaine worth ₦4.6bn at Lagos airport

NDLEA arrests ex-convict with 817 wraps of cocaine worth ₦4.6bn at Lagos airport