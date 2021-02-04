The EFCC’s Counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, on Thursday, told Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Abubakar said from the information at the disposal of the anti-graft agency, Faisal sneaked to the USA through the Republic of Niger.

Earlier at the Thursday’s sitting, Justice Abang, in a committal proceeding ruling, ordered Faisal’s surety, who is a member of the House of Representatives, Sani Dan-Galadima. representing Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara, to forfeit a property used as a bail bond.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Faisal was granted a N60 million bail with a surety in the like sum who must be a serving member of the House of Representatives.