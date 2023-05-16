EFCC re-arrests Mompha over ₦6 Billion money laundering charges

Mompha is facing charges of money laundering amounting to ₦6 billion. The EFCC counsel, Suleiman Suleiman, revealed during a session at the Ikeja Special Offences Court that, in collaboration with international partners, they had successfully apprehended the defendant.

This development follows Mompha's earlier failure to appear before the court, which prompted the commencement of his trial in absentia.

During the court proceedings, Suleiman informed Justice Mojisola Dada that the prosecution intended to take Mompha into custody and present him before the court.

However, the defense counsel requested an adjournment due to his absence in court on the specified day. Consequently, Justice Dada adjourned the case until July 3 to continue the trial.

Background

The trial began on September 21, 2022, after Mompha's repeated non-appearance in court. The EFCC had charged Mompha and his company, Ismalob Global Investment, with eight counts of money laundering, amounting to ₦6 billion.

Mompha pleaded not guilty to the charges. Subsequently, on June 22, 2022, the court issued a bench warrant for his arrest after he failed to show up once again. As a result, Justice Dada revoked the bail she had previously granted to the defendant.

It is worth noting that Mompha's absence in court on June 16, 2022, drew criticism from the EFCC, which accused him of violating the court's order by traveling to Dubai using a newly acquired international passport.

