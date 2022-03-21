RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC punishes officer who leaked video showing ex-Anambra Gov Obiano in custody

Authors:

Ima Elijah

During the weekend, footage showing him sitting, dressed in a T-shirt and matching shorts, went viral.

Leaked footage of Willie Obiano in EFCC custody
Leaked footage of Willie Obiano in EFCC custody

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to a video showing former Anambra Governor Willie Obiano in custody, disclosing that the officer that was behind the video is currently facing disciplinary action.

Recommended articles

Obiano was arrested last Thursday, March 17, 2022, after handing over to his successor Governor Charles Soludo in Awka.

He was intercepted at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) while heading to Houston, Texas.

During the weekend, footage showing him sitting, dressed in a T-shirt and matching shorts, went viral.

A statement on Monday by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren condemned the release of the video, announcing that the culprit will face the music.

In a bid to unravel the officer who released the video, the commission said a discreet investigation was ordered and that the officer is currently facing disciplinary action.

He said the act was “completely at variance with the established Standard Operating Procedure” of the commission.

A discreet investigation ordered upon discovery of the leak has revealed the errant officer behind the odious act.

He is currently being subjected to appropriate disciplinary action”, Uwajaren disclosed.

Obiano is accused of diverting Local Government Councils (LGCs) allocations and alleged purchase of properties in Nigeria and abroad.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC punishes officer who leaked video showing ex-Anambra Gov Obiano in custody

EFCC punishes officer who leaked video showing ex-Anambra Gov Obiano in custody

Reps summon 17 NNPC subsidiaries over audit queries

Reps summon 17 NNPC subsidiaries over audit queries

Court sacks Cross River State Speaker, 19 lawmakers for defecting to APC

Court sacks Cross River State Speaker, 19 lawmakers for defecting to APC

FG to deworm 1 million pupils nationwide – Minister

FG to deworm 1 million pupils nationwide – Minister

NSCDC arrests suspects, seizes 6 trucks with adulterated diesel in A’Ibom

NSCDC arrests suspects, seizes 6 trucks with adulterated diesel in A’Ibom

Buhari summons Uzodinma, power minister, economic adviser

Buhari summons Uzodinma, power minister, economic adviser

Atiku condemns attack on Obiozor’s residence

Atiku condemns attack on Obiozor’s residence

Court dismisses motion to halt Umahi’s removal from office

Court dismisses motion to halt Umahi’s removal from office

FG demolishes former headquarters of AIB-N valued at N5bn

FG demolishes former headquarters of AIB-N valued at N5bn

Trending

Obiano's wife, Bianca Ojukwu fight at Soludo’s inauguration

Bianca Ojukwu

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who?

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who? [Vanguard]

Nationwide darkness as power grid collapses totally

Power grid

Without Tinubu's money, there wouldn't have been Kanu Heart Foundation - Ex-Eagles player

Tinubu (Phenomenal)