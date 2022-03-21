EFCC punishes officer who leaked video showing ex-Anambra Gov Obiano in custody

Obiano was arrested last Thursday, March 17, 2022, after handing over to his successor Governor Charles Soludo in Awka.

He was intercepted at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) while heading to Houston, Texas.

During the weekend, footage showing him sitting, dressed in a T-shirt and matching shorts, went viral.

A statement on Monday by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren condemned the release of the video, announcing that the culprit will face the music.

In a bid to unravel the officer who released the video, the commission said a discreet investigation was ordered and that the officer is currently facing disciplinary action.

He said the act was “completely at variance with the established Standard Operating Procedure” of the commission.

“A discreet investigation ordered upon discovery of the leak has revealed the errant officer behind the odious act.

“He is currently being subjected to appropriate disciplinary action”, Uwajaren disclosed.