EFCC operatives storm Supreme Court Judge Mary Odili’s residence in Abuja

Justice Mary Odili is said to be upset about the decision of the EFCC to search her home.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stormed the residence of Supreme Court Judge, Justice Mary Odili, in Abuja on Friday, October 29, 2021.

The supreme court justice is the wife of Peter Odili, a former governor of Rivers state, who is currently on the watchlist of the commission.

Odili was the governor of the state from 1999 to 2007.

According to Punch, the EFCC officials who were accompanied by police operatives went to Odili’s home to execute a search warrant as part of investigations into the corruption allegations against her husband.

It would be recalled that following the expiration of his tenure in 2007, Odili obtained a perpetual injunction from a Federal High Court to stop the EFCC from investigating or prosecuting him.

Again, in 2020, he approached a Federal High Court to get another injunction to stop an impending probe.

However, a source told Punch that Justice Odili, who is one of the most senior judges was upset about the decision of the EFCC to search her home.

EFCC operatives armed with a search warrant stormed Justice Odili’s home today, claiming to be investigating her husband.

“Justice Odili insisted that it was her personal house and not her husband’s own.

“As I speak to you, the operatives are still there, insisting that they search the house,” the source said.

It would also be recalled that the EFCC reportedly asked the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to seize Peter Odili’s passport at the airport.

But Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered immigration to release his passport after the former governor sued the NIS.

