EFCC operatives capture 56 internet fraudsters in Ilorin, investigations begin

News Agency Of Nigeria

Items recovered from fraudsters include 18 different brands of exotic cars, laptops, expensive smartphones, and charms.

Arrested-yahoo-boys-in-ilorin [NAN]

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja. According to Oyewale, the arrests were carried out between Tuesday and Wednesday at different locations within the city.

He said that the arrest followed credible intelligence on the activities of fraudsters throwing unsuspected citizens of the state into pain and tears through their fraudulent pranks.

“Items recovered from them include 18 different brands of exotic cars, laptops, expensive smartphones, and charms.

“The suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations,” he said.

EFCC operatives capture 56 internet fraudsters in Ilorin, investigations begin

