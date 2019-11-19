The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has exposed how convicted internet fraudster, Olusegun Aroke, coordinated over N36 billion scam while in prison custody.

Aroke, according to the anti-graft agency's Lagos Zonal Office, is still in active communication with other high valued targets that are currently being investigated by the commission for various offences relating to computer fraud and money laundering.

Aroke found guilty of a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, cheque cloning, wire transfer and forgery. [EFCC/Facebook]

The EFCC stated that Aroke, who's serving a 24 years jail term, masterminded "the internet scam worth over $100,000,000 (One hundred Million Dollars) whilst serving his jail term."

Aroke, who schools in Kuala Lumpur Metropolitan University, Malaysia, was in 2016, sentenced by Justice Lateefa Okunnu of a Lagos State High Court.

He was jailed for committing an internet scam worth over N25 million.