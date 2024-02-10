EFCC declares Emefiele's wife, 3 others wanted for money laundering

In the same vein, the commission also declared the trio of Mr Eric Odoh, Anita Omoile and her husband, Jonathan Omoile, wanted for the same offence.

In a notice published on the night of Friday, February 9, 2024, the EFCC accused the quartet of allegedly conspiring with the former CBN Governor to perpetuate financial fraud against the Federal Government.

They "convert huge sums of money belonging to the Federal Government of Nigeria and committed felony to wit: obtaining money by false pretences, and stealing, contrary to and punishable under Sections 411, 287, and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,” the anti-graft agency stated.

The EFCC also released a mugshot portrait of the four suspects, where details of their alleged money laundering offences were spelt out.

The document read, “Emefiele, Odoh, Mr and Mrs Omoile, wanted by the EFCC. The quartet of Eric Odoh, Margaret Emefiele, Anita Omoile and Jonathan Omoile, are wanted by the EFCC for offences bothering on economic and financial crimes. Any information on their whereabouts? Please contact the nearest EFCC Command or the nearest police Station.”

Per The Punch, an EFCC document revealed that the former CBN Governor is under prosecution by the commission for alleged ₦1.8bn and $6.2m fraud.

In the amended criminal charges against Emefiele, the EFCC accused the banker of impersonating the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to illegally obtain $6.2m.

Marked CR/577/2023 and filed before Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on Thursday, the amended charges stated that Emefiele connived with one Odoh Ocheme, who is now on the run, to obtain $6.2m from the CBN on February 8, 2023, claiming that it was requested by the SGF “vide a letter dated 26th January 2023 with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/201.”

According to the anti-graft agency, the embattled erstwhile apex bank Governor claimed that the SGF requested the CBN to release “a contingent logistic advance in the sum of $6,230,000.00 in line with Mr. President’s directive.”

Emefiele made the claim despite knowing that it was false, the EFCC alleged.

By allegedly awarding a contract for the renovation of a portion of the CBN Governor’s residence in Lagos to the tune of ₦99.8m, the commission said Emefiele conferred a corrupt advantage on his wife, Margret, and brother In-law, Omoile Macombo.