ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC declares Emefiele's wife, 3 others wanted for money laundering

Nurudeen Shotayo

According to an EFCC document, Emefiele is being prosecuted by the commission for an alleged ₦1.8bn and $6.2m fraud.

Godwin Emefiele, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria
Godwin Emefiele, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

Recommended articles

In the same vein, the commission also declared the trio of Mr Eric Odoh, Anita Omoile and her husband, Jonathan Omoile, wanted for the same offence.

In a notice published on the night of Friday, February 9, 2024, the EFCC accused the quartet of allegedly conspiring with the former CBN Governor to perpetuate financial fraud against the Federal Government.

They "convert huge sums of money belonging to the Federal Government of Nigeria and committed felony to wit: obtaining money by false pretences, and stealing, contrary to and punishable under Sections 411, 287, and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,” the anti-graft agency stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EFCC also released a mugshot portrait of the four suspects, where details of their alleged money laundering offences were spelt out.

The document read, “Emefiele, Odoh, Mr and Mrs Omoile, wanted by the EFCC. The quartet of Eric Odoh, Margaret Emefiele, Anita Omoile and Jonathan Omoile, are wanted by the EFCC for offences bothering on economic and financial crimes. Any information on their whereabouts? Please contact the nearest EFCC Command or the nearest police Station.

Per The Punch, an EFCC document revealed that the former CBN Governor is under prosecution by the commission for alleged ₦1.8bn and $6.2m fraud.

In the amended criminal charges against Emefiele, the EFCC accused the banker of impersonating the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to illegally obtain $6.2m.

Marked CR/577/2023 and filed before Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on Thursday, the amended charges stated that Emefiele connived with one Odoh Ocheme, who is now on the run, to obtain $6.2m from the CBN on February 8, 2023, claiming that it was requested by the SGF “vide a letter dated 26th January 2023 with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/201.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the anti-graft agency, the embattled erstwhile apex bank Governor claimed that the SGF requested the CBN to release “a contingent logistic advance in the sum of $6,230,000.00 in line with Mr. President’s directive.”

Emefiele made the claim despite knowing that it was false, the EFCC alleged.

By allegedly awarding a contract for the renovation of a portion of the CBN Governor’s residence in Lagos to the tune of ₦99.8m, the commission said Emefiele conferred a corrupt advantage on his wife, Margret, and brother In-law, Omoile Macombo.

The amended charge sheet contains a total of 20 counts against the former CBN Governor.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC declares Emefiele's wife, 3 others wanted for money laundering

EFCC declares Emefiele's wife, 3 others wanted for money laundering

₦800bn investments may be lost due to sachet alcohol drinks ban - Stakeholders

₦800bn investments may be lost due to sachet alcohol drinks ban - Stakeholders

Dangote pledges to ease economic burden in Kano State

Dangote pledges to ease economic burden in Kano State

Navy uncovers 15 illegal refineries capable of processing 2.7m litres of crude oil a day

Navy uncovers 15 illegal refineries capable of processing 2.7m litres of crude oil a day

JAMB registrar storms Lagos UTME registration centre to monitor exercise

JAMB registrar storms Lagos UTME registration centre to monitor exercise

NERC fines 11 Discos ₦10.5bn for violating order on estimated bills

NERC fines 11 Discos ₦10.5bn for violating order on estimated bills

President Tinubu signs amended Electricity Act bill into law

President Tinubu signs amended Electricity Act bill into law

Makinde signs Oyo's electricity regulatory commission bill into law

Makinde signs Oyo's electricity regulatory commission bill into law

Nigerians in South Africa to hold cultural festival

Nigerians in South Africa to hold cultural festival

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Alex Otti to build medical village in Abia, vows to transform health sector

Ajaokuta steel plant in Kogi State. (Premium Times)

We'll revamp Ajaokuta Steel company to create 500,000 jobs - Minister

Nigerian Navy (PUNCH)

Navy intensifies operations against oil theft in Bayelsa

FG pledges to stabilise Forex [Channels TV]

FG pledges to stabilise Forex