EFCC concludes case in Suswam, Oklobia trial

The closure came after the testimony of the eighth prosecution witness, Adewale Agunbiade.

Oluwaleke Atolagbe, the EFCC's Counsel, officially informed Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja about the decision to close the case.

The trial, centered on an 11-count amended charge from October 15, 2020, accuses Suswam and Oklobia of diverting ₦3.1 billion belonging to the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EFCC alleges that the funds constitute part of the proceeds from the sale of shares owned by Benue and its firm, Benue Investment and Property Company Limited, in various companies.

During the proceedings, Agunbiade, a Compliance Officer with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), took the stand as the eighth prosecution witness.

He revealed that Suswam maintained both naira and dollar accounts with the bank, with over $200,000 being deposited into the dollar account between August 2014 and July 2015 in multiple transactions.

The witness disclosed that Suswam personally made a total cash deposit of $175,000 into the account between February 18 and July 2, 2015, at the Garki Area 11 branch.

Supporting his testimony, Agunbiade presented various documents, including transaction statements from January 2007 to December 31, 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agunbiade, under cross-examination, stated that he became a compliance officer at GTB in September 2020. He affirmed that there were consistent credit inflows into the dollar account between September 14, 2011, and September 16, 2015. When questioned about the status of the accounts, he admitted uncertainty, suggesting they may have been restricted at some point.

Chinelo Ogbozor, Suswam's lawyer, sought time to consult with her client after the EFCC's case closure. Meanwhile, Oklobia's counsel, Paul Erokoro, SAN, announced that his client would opt for a no-case submission, to be filed within two weeks.