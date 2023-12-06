ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC concludes case in Suswam, Oklobia trial

News Agency Of Nigeria

The EFCC alleges that the funds constitute part of the proceeds from the sale of shares owned by Benue and its firm.

Gabriel Suswam [Daily Trust]
Gabriel Suswam [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

The closure came after the testimony of the eighth prosecution witness, Adewale Agunbiade.

Oluwaleke Atolagbe, the EFCC's Counsel, officially informed Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja about the decision to close the case.

The trial, centered on an 11-count amended charge from October 15, 2020, accuses Suswam and Oklobia of diverting ₦3.1 billion belonging to the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EFCC alleges that the funds constitute part of the proceeds from the sale of shares owned by Benue and its firm, Benue Investment and Property Company Limited, in various companies.

During the proceedings, Agunbiade, a Compliance Officer with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), took the stand as the eighth prosecution witness.

He revealed that Suswam maintained both naira and dollar accounts with the bank, with over $200,000 being deposited into the dollar account between August 2014 and July 2015 in multiple transactions.

The witness disclosed that Suswam personally made a total cash deposit of $175,000 into the account between February 18 and July 2, 2015, at the Garki Area 11 branch.

Supporting his testimony, Agunbiade presented various documents, including transaction statements from January 2007 to December 31, 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agunbiade, under cross-examination, stated that he became a compliance officer at GTB in September 2020. He affirmed that there were consistent credit inflows into the dollar account between September 14, 2011, and September 16, 2015. When questioned about the status of the accounts, he admitted uncertainty, suggesting they may have been restricted at some point.

Chinelo Ogbozor, Suswam's lawyer, sought time to consult with her client after the EFCC's case closure. Meanwhile, Oklobia's counsel, Paul Erokoro, SAN, announced that his client would opt for a no-case submission, to be filed within two weeks.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed adjourned the proceedings until January 9, 10, and 11, 2024. The upcoming dates will be crucial for the adoption of the second defendant's written address regarding the no-case submission and the potential commencement of the defense by the first defendant.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court of Appeal relocates Kogi Governorship Election Tribunal to Abuja

Court of Appeal relocates Kogi Governorship Election Tribunal to Abuja

EFCC concludes case in Suswam, Oklobia trial

EFCC concludes case in Suswam, Oklobia trial

Gbajabiamila denies ₦21.22 billion allocation to his office

Gbajabiamila denies ₦21.22 billion allocation to his office

One-chance victim brought dead to Maitama District Hospital, panel finds

One-chance victim brought dead to Maitama District Hospital, panel finds

UN condemns accidental airstrike in Kaduna, killing over 80 innocent citizens

UN condemns accidental airstrike in Kaduna, killing over 80 innocent citizens

Gunmen attack election tribunal secretary, steal petition documents

Gunmen attack election tribunal secretary, steal petition documents

Nigerian Army launches Operation Golden Dawn 3 to tackle security challenges in Abia

Nigerian Army launches Operation Golden Dawn 3 to tackle security challenges in Abia

Akpabio cancels trip to Dubai amid criticisms against FG’s delegates to COP28

Akpabio cancels trip to Dubai amid criticisms against FG’s delegates to COP28

Northern Elders Forum accuse Tinubu of neglecting national security

Northern Elders Forum accuse Tinubu of neglecting national security

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Prisons Service [Daily Post]

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

Tinubu presents 'Budget of Renewed Hope'

'Our landlord' – Tinubu hails Wike as he presents 2024 Renewed Hope Budget

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah solicits FG’s support on construction of cargo terminal

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas [LASG]

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians - Abbas says during Tinubu's 2024 bill presentation