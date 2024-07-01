ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC Chairman sets up panel to investigate officers who assaulted female hotel staff

The EFCC officers are to appear before the panel on Monday.

Its Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, who said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja added that the errant officers were to appear before the panel on Monday.

Oyewale said that the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, set up the disciplinary team to look into the case of the two errant officers of the commission who allegedly assaulted a female staff of the Regional Hotel, Ojo, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the officers were sighted in a viral video assaulting the staff of the hotel in an early morning sting operation on Thursday.

“Olukoyede ordered the arrest of the two officers and has directed them to appear before a joint Disciplinary Team comprising the Appointment, Promotion and Disciplinary Committee, APDC and the Department of Ethics and Integrity.

“They are billed to appear before the Team on Monday, July 1, at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission, Abuja.

“The team would look into the case of the officers and recommend appropriate disciplinary measures to be taken against them,” he said.

According to him, Olukoyede stressed that no stone will be left unturned in getting the officers to account for their unprofessional conduct.

