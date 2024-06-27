ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC boss orders arrest of officers who assaulted female hotel staff in viral video

Nurudeen Shotayo

The operatives were filmed as they broke into the room and manhandled staff during an early morning sting operation.

In a video that went viral on social media on Thursday, June 27, 2024, the plain-clothed operatives were seen breaking into one of the rooms of the Regional Hotel located in the Ojo area of Lagos State.

Upon entering the room, an officer of the anti-corruption agency attacked the bewildered hotel staff. He dished several slaps on the helpless lady while his colleagues didn't make any attempt to stop him.

After the beating, the EFCC operatives asked the staff to exit the room as they continued their search operation.

The incident sparked angry reactions on social media as Nigerians condemned the commission's commando style of operation.

Reacting to the development in a statement by EFCC spokesman, Dayo Oyewale, Olukoyede ordered the arrest of the defaulting officer.

The EFCC Chairman disclosed that the incident happened during an early morning sting operation, adding that the operation led to the arrest of a sizable number of suspects who were still being profiled.

"The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede has ordered the arrest of two officers of the Commission allegedly involved in the manhandling of a female staff of Regional Hotel, Ojo, Lagos.

"The officers were sighted in a viral video assaulting the staff of the hotel in an early morning sting operation in Lagos. The operation yielded a sizable number of suspects who are still being profiled.

“The EFCC’s boss has also ordered detailed investigations of the operation carried out at the hotel and assured that appropriate disciplinary measures would be taken against any of the officers found to be culpable," the statement read.

Olukoyede assures the general public that the commission would continue to carry out its responsibilities professionally and with profound respect for the of law.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

