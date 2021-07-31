The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested former Senate President, Bukola Saraki over allegations of theft and money laundering.
EFCC arrests Saraki over allegations of theft and money laundering
Saraki is reportedly accused of using a network of cronies and proxy companies for theft and laundering of public funds.
Saraki, who was the former governor of Kwara state was detained on Saturday, July, 31, 2021.
During his tenure as Senate President between 2015 and 2019, Saraki faced a series of corruption allegations and false declaration of assets.
In June 2018, he was acquitted by the Supreme Court.
But in his new case with the anti-graft commission, Saraki is reportedly accused of using a network of cronies and proxy companies for theft and laundering of public funds.
According to Premium Times, EFCC investigators have obtained a list of the proxy companies involved and analysed a pattern of suspicious transactions between them and Saraki.
Details later...
