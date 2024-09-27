EFCC arrests immediate past Taraba Governor over alleged ₦27bn fraud

Ishaku was elected into office in 2015 and finished his second term on May 29, 2023.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the former Governor was picked up at his Abuja residence in the early hours of Friday, September 27, 2024.

Sources within the anti-graft agency confirmed to the platform that Ishaku was still in the agency’s custody as of when filing this report Friday night.

One of the sources revealed that no less than 15-count charges have been filed against the erstwhile Governor, adding that he would be arraigned in court soon, as evidence against him has been compiled.