EFCC accused of bias in Yahaya Bello’s prosecution

In a statement issued in Lokoja on Wednesday, Director Ohiare Michael said: “The EFCC’s operational and procedural blunders since the inception of the money laundering case against Bello reveal its true intentions.”

Michael noted that the EFCC’s actions, including its statement titled “Yahaya Bello Must Have His Day in Court,” demonstrated a fixation on tarnishing Bello’s image for political reasons.

He cited the events of 18 September, where Bello voluntarily submitted to the agency but was not detained, followed by an overnight attack on the Kogi Government Lodge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael questioned the EFCC’s motives: “If genuinely interested in prosecution, why not arraign Bello on the next adjourned date? Why embarrass the country to satisfy collaborators’ egos?”