According to sundry reports, it was her son, Abdulazeez, who reported her to the anti-graft agency.

Hafsat Ganduje had previously been invited to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on September 13. However, she shunned the invitation.

The EFCC then threatened to arrest her.

Premium Times reports that investigators are questioning Mrs. Ganduje over allegations relating to land fraud in a petition submitted by her own son.

Abdulazeez told the EFCC that he was approached by a property developer to help facilitate the acquisition of some plots of land in Kano with some hundreds of thousands of US dollars and at least 35 million naira as “facilitation commission."

Abdulazeez said he paid the sum in dollars to his mother, Mrs. Ganduje.