EFCC has arrested Gov Ganduje's wife

Jude Egbas

The governor's wife has been enmeshed in a land dispute with her son.

Hafsat Ganduje, the wife of Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a bribery and land fraud case.

According to sundry reports, it was her son, Abdulazeez, who reported her to the anti-graft agency.

Hafsat Ganduje had previously been invited to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on September 13. However, she shunned the invitation.

The EFCC then threatened to arrest her.

Premium Times reports that investigators are questioning Mrs. Ganduje over allegations relating to land fraud in a petition submitted by her own son.

Abdulazeez told the EFCC that he was approached by a property developer to help facilitate the acquisition of some plots of land in Kano with some hundreds of thousands of US dollars and at least 35 million naira as “facilitation commission."

Abdulazeez said he paid the sum in dollars to his mother, Mrs. Ganduje.

Months later however, the property developer discovered that the plots of land he wanted and had paid the first family for, had been allocated to other buyers.

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

It's 'Japa' season for young people in Nigeria

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

BBNaija 2021 finale: Whitemoney wins the 'Shine Ya Eye' season

