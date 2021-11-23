EFCC arrests former minister Fani-Kayode over alleged fraud

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), according to multiple media reports.
Details about the arrest are currently unknown but Fani-Kayode has battled fraud allegations for years.
He was arrested by the commission's Lagos zonal command over allegations of forgery.
EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, has confirmed the arrest, but has not fully explained the circumstances surrounding it.
Details later.
