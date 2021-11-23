RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC arrests former minister Fani-Kayode over alleged fraud

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Details about the arrest are currently unknown but Fani-Kayode has battled fraud allegations for years.

Femi Fani-Kayode has had past issues with the EFCC
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), according to multiple media reports.

He was arrested by the commission's Lagos zonal command over allegations of forgery.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, has confirmed the arrest, but has not fully explained the circumstances surrounding it.

Details later.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

