A former chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Fowler who is an ally of former Lagos Governor and APC chieftain Bola Tinubu, is currently being grilled by EFCC investigators at the commission's office in Abuja, the nation's capital city.

“Yes, Fowler responded to an invitation this morning. I believe he is still here,” said EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren.

According to Punch, Fowler is being interrogated over an alleged N100 billion tax evasion as it relates to Alpha Beta, a tax consulting firm.

Alpha Beta has often been linked to Tinubu.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). [dailynigerian]

A former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Beta Consulting, Dapo Apara, had accused the firm of tax fraud to the tune of N100 billion.

In a petition to the EFCC in 2018, Apara stated that Alpha Beta “has become an avenue for official corruption of government officials, a conduit pipe for massive money-laundering scheme, tax evasion, among other vices.

“Over the years the company has been protected and shielded by some powerful politicians and people in the society which made them to always boast of being untouchable, but our client, feeling the need not to keep quiet again and strengthened by his belief in the fact that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is keen on fighting corruption, which has been the bane of our country, is of the firm belief that it’s time to expose and open the can of worms called Alpha Beta Consulting."

President Buhari relieved Fowler of his role as FIRS boss on December 9, 2019.