EFCC arrests Abuja billionaire over alleged internet fraud, money laundering

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commission’s spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, that Nwokocha was arrested on Wednesday.

“Nkwocha, 35, was arrested at Evergreen Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, following intelligence about his suspected involvement in internet fraud and money laundering.

“Items recovered from him include a sum of 2,200 dollars, an iPhone 15 Pro Max, a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, an iPhone 13 Pro Max, and a MacBook.

“Other items recovered include a gold chain and pendant, a gold bracelet, a gold neck chain, a Mercedes Benz ML350, a Chevrolet Camaro, and a Mustang car.

“Also recovered are some properties at Cookies Court 2, located in Ocean Palm Estate, Ajah, Lagos; Unit C8, Lugbe Airport Road, Abuja; and Cookies Court 2, 2nd Avenue, Ocean Palm Estate, Ogombo, Lagos State,” he said.

Oyewale said that investigations were still ongoing and the suspect would be charged in court as soon as investigations were concluded.

News Agency Of Nigeria

