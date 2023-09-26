ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC arrests 80 suspected illegal miners in Kwara State

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zonal commander added that the fight against corruption particularly illegal mining required the support of every individual for it to succeed.

A file photo of EFCC officials. [Punch]
A file photo of EFCC officials. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Michael Nzekwe, Zonal Commander, in charged of the zone, disclosed this on Tuesday in Ilorin, when he received on courtesy visit, Abdulquawiy Olododo, the Kwara Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development.

Nzekwe narrated how intelligence had revealed the operation of illegal mining sites across the state and the efforts of the EFCC in checking the menace. According to him, this culminated in the arrest of no fewer than 80 suspected illegal miners with truckloads of assorted minerals within the last ten months.

It is alarming the rate at which the resources of the state are being plundered by artisan/illegal miners.’ If the resources are channeled through the right sources and put into good use, they are enough to sustain the economy of the state and make it self-reliant.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that Kwara was enormously endowed with mineral deposits and the resources available in the 16 Local Government Areas of the state were enough to turn it to a ‘small London’, if properly harnessed.

He added that the fight against corruption particularly illegal mining required the support of every individual for it to succeed. He described the commissioner’s visit as timely and commended Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq for appointing young and vibrant people into his cabinet.

He added that the choice of the commissioner as the helmsman of the ministry would no doubt turn the sector around for good. Earlier Olododo reiterated the state government commitment to collaborate with the EFCC in tackling illegal mining of natural minerals in the state.

He said that the state government was firmly in support of what the EFCC was doing particularly, in its efforts in checking unauthorised mining activities and other economic crimes in the state.

The government is not unaware of the challenges you are facing in carrying out this arduous task.

ADVERTISEMENT

”This administration is determined to compliment your efforts as it is focused on how to properly organise and harness the potentials in the mining sector to attract local and foreign investors,” he said.

The commissioner, added that he was aware of all the commitments made so far by the EFCC even before he assumed duty as the commissioner in charge of solid minerals development.

While urging the zonal commander not to relent its efforts in sanitising the state of corruption, he called for more collaboration and synergy among agencies of government especially in the ongoing anti-corruption crusade by the commission.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu calls for intense fight against drug trafficking in Africa

Tinubu calls for intense fight against drug trafficking in Africa

FG's outstanding subsidy debt to NNPCL hits about ₦7.3 trillion

FG's outstanding subsidy debt to NNPCL hits about ₦7.3 trillion

Reps invite NCC over right's protection of Mohbad’s songs, lyrics

Reps invite NCC over right's protection of Mohbad’s songs, lyrics

Kwara records 47,000 family planning adoption in 6 months - Official

Kwara records 47,000 family planning adoption in 6 months - Official

EFCC arrests 80 suspected illegal miners in Kwara State

EFCC arrests 80 suspected illegal miners in Kwara State

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'

What the Nigerian Constitution says about prostitution [Explainer]

What the Nigerian Constitution says about prostitution [Explainer]

'Don’t be used to settle political witch-hunts' - Group urges Ondo assembly

'Don’t be used to settle political witch-hunts' - Group urges Ondo assembly

Road traffic crashes kill faster than HIV, AIDS - Governor Mohammed

Road traffic crashes kill faster than HIV, AIDS - Governor Mohammed

Pulse Sports

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley