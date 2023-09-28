ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC arraigns oil firm CEO for allegedly defrauding Access Bank ₦4.4bn

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendant was said to have committed the offences with four others at large, sometime in February 2022 in Lagos.

A file photo of EFCC officials. [Punch]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onojame appeared before an Ikeja Special Offences Court alongside her company, on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and receiving fraudulently-obtained property.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

EFCC counsel, Fatai Mohammed, thereafter prayed the court for a trial date and remand of the defendant.

Mohammed told the court the defendant committed the offences with four others at large, sometime in February 2022 in Lagos.

The counsel said that the defendant stole ₦4.4 billion which she fraudulently transferred via Primusplus, an electronic banking platform of Access Bank, using her company’s login details.

He added that the defendant further transferred the sum into several accounts domiciled with the bank.

The prosecution counsel further submitted that the defendant retained the control of ₦100 million in her Access Bank account with the name of her company and transferred the sum from Total Energy Nig. Ltd. account, knowing same to be proceeds of criminal activities.

Defence counsel, Williams Onate, however, informed the court that a bail application for his client had been filed before the court and served on prosecution.

“We will be praying for a short adjournment for hearing of the bail application and that the defendant be ordered to remain in the custody of the EFCC,” Onate said.

According to EFCC, the alleged offences contravene Sections 278, 326 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Justice Mojisola Dada ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, pending hearing of her bail application.

Dada adjourned the case until October 10 for hearing of the bail application.

