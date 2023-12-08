ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC arraigns man for allegedly defrauding Sterling Bank of $39,554

News Agency Of Nigeria

In September 2017, the amount of money was mistakenly transferred into account belonging to the defendant, which he dishonestly converted.

Oluwamide and his company is facing a count charge bordering on converting an erroneous transfer, preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Oluwamide, however, pleaded not guilty.

The EFCC Counsel, Mr Nwandu Ukoha, informed the court that the matter had been inherited from retired Justice Serifat Solebo and requested an accelerated trial. Ukoha prayed for a trial date, informing the court of the various tactics employed by the defendant’s lawyer in the previous court to frustrate the trial.

He complained that while they were before Justice Solebo, Oluwamide’s lawyer was always absent from the proceedings. Ukoha told the court that sometime in September 2017, the said amount of money was mistakenly transferred into account number 0058212641 belonging to the defendant, which he dishonestly converted.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 278 (1)(b), 278 (2)(d) and 285 (1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State No. 11 of 2011. The Defence Counsel, Mr Olumuyiwa Balogun, arrived late and pleaded with the court to represent the defendant.

Justice Olubusola Okunuga asked if the lawyer still wished to represent the defendant, and Balogun answered in the affirmative. The judge, thereafter, adjourned the trial until Febuary 8, 2024.

Pulse Sports

