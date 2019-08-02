The EFCC Friday arraigned eight people in connection with the recovered 112, 800 Euros and smelted gold weighing 73kg with an estimated value of 1.131 million dollars (N1.127 billion) at Abuja airport.

In a charge number: FHC/ABJ/CR/80/2019 brought before Justice Nkeonye Maha, Counsel to the EFCC, Mohammed Abubakar, said the suspects attempted to transport the cash without making a declaration of the same to the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) as required by Section 12 of the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, Cap F34, LFN 2004.

The defendants include Abba Yahaya, Ali Abdullahi, Indo Nigeria Mining Co. Ltd, A.A. Mai Zinari Ltd, Al-Izzat Trading and Investment Ltd, Aminu Adam and Aliyu Mohammed.

After all the defendants pleaded guilty to the charge, Justice Maha, stood down the case for hearing at later in the day, in order to allow for a review of facts.