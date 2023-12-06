ADVERTISEMENT
Enugu Electricity Distribution says electricity supply restored to various parts of Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

Power supply was restored on Tuesday evening, following completion of the planned maintenance by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Chukwuemeka Ezeh, Head of Communications, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC)

This is contained in a statement issued by the EEDC Spokesman, Mr Emeka Ezeh, on Wednesday in Enugu.

Ezeh said that power supply was restored on Tuesday evening December 5, following completion of the planned maintenance by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) at the GCM 132KV/33KV Station, which led to few days of power outage.

According to him, currently, all affected 33KV feeders are in service, and electricity supply has been restored to customers. It would be recalled that over the weekend, EEDC notified its customers in Anambra of a planned outage to enable TCN engineers to carry out maintenance on their facility.

This exercise resulted in the shutting down of the 60MVA power transformer at the GCM Station for four days. Ezeh said: “We appreciate our esteemed customers for their patience and understanding during the period of the outage.

“We assure our customers of our continued commitment to providing them with quality service.

News Agency Of Nigeria

