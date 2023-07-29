EEDC embarks on massive revenue drive, to disconnect debtors

This is contained in a statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, on Saturday in Enugu.

According to Ezeh, EEDC wishes to inform its customers of its plan to embark on a revenue drive across its district offices in the South-East, this Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 and maybe beyond.

“As a result of this development, our customers will be seeing staff of EEDC in their neighbourhoods this weekend (Saturday and Sunday), carrying out disconnection of customers that are yet to pay their energy bills.

“EEDC, therefore, appeals to her esteemed customers to ensure that their current and outstanding bills are paid to avoid being disconnected."