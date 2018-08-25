Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Edo Govt warns owners of illegal structures under high tension cables

In Edo Government warns owners of illegal structures under high tension cables

Oye Erimona, the state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, gave the warning in a statement on Saturday in Benin.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
State government to launch Edo Innovation Hub in June play

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

(Top Celebrities NG)

Edo Government has threatened to sanction owners of illegal structures under the Electricity High Tension Transmission Line across the state.

Oye Erimona, the state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, gave the warning in a statement on Saturday in Benin.

He said such owners should immediately remove the illegal structures, saying “actions of the defaulters amount to an act of ‘illegality’.

”It constitutes environmental nuisance and threat to the lives and property of the violators and users of such space.”

According to him, the state has observed with dismay the illegal development of structures under and within the statutory right of way of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) or Electricity High Tension Transmission Line across the State.

“The act of illegality has constituted serious environmental nuisance and threat to the lives and property of the violators and users of such space.

“The state government condemns this act of violation and advises all owners of such illegal structures to with immediate effect remove them without delay.

“Failure to comply with the above directive, the Ministry will not hesitate to enforce appropriate sanctions against violators in line with extant Planning Laws of the State.

“The government will remove all the illegal structures and recover the cost of carrying out such exercise,” Erimona warned.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you in...bullet
2 Buhari US says "massive corruption" is evident under President's...bullet
3 Ben Ayade Gov’s wife kicks against his second term bid, here’s whybullet

Related Articles

In Benin Nigerian Army hold training week to enhance operations
Eid-el-Kabir Edo records impressive turnout of workers after holiday
Nigerian Tertiary Institutions List of accredited private polytechnics and their locations
Ajimobi Be compassionate, former Chief of Staff advises Governor
Miyetti Allah Threat PDP calls for immediate arrest of group’s leaders
Obaseki Edo Governor expresses shock over LG Vice Chairman”s death
Oshiomhole Reps beg Buhari to arrest APC Chairman for 'primitive' attacks on Saraki, National Assembly
In Edo NUT gives 21-days ultimatum over poor education funding
Nigerian Tertiary Institutions List of Federal Polytechnic in Nigeria

Local

Oba Aladelusi Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, Odundun II, Deji of Akure Kingdom.
In Akure Monarch orders closure of markets, shops
Ministry of works promises to fix cracks on Iddo Overhead Bridge
Iddo Overhead Bridge Ministry of works promises to fix damaged parts
President Buhari calls Gen. Yakubu Gowon(rtd) to condole him for his loss
Buhari President congratulates Human Activist, Richard Akinnola on 60th birthday
State government to launch Edo Innovation Hub in June
Obaseki APC leaders condemn attack on Edo Governor