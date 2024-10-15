ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Edo market women protest against leader over corruption, demands removal

News Agency Of Nigeria

The traders alleged that the union’s leadership activities contributed to the increase in foodstuff prices, which had affected the livelihood of many.

Edo traders protest to Oba’s palace, demand leader’s removal
Edo traders protest to Oba’s palace, demand leader’s removal

Recommended articles

The traders called for Ogiamien’s removal during a peaceful protest at the Oba’s Palace on Tuesday in Benin. They alleged that the union’s leadership activities contributed to the increase in foodstuff prices, which according to them, had affected the livelihood of many.

Comrade Lucky Orukpe, Spokesman of the Edo Traders Welfare Union, called for the immediate removal of the association’s leader, citing high-handedness and mismanagement of funds. Orukpe claimed that the market women’s leader had not accounted for the ₦100 million donated to the association by Senator Adams Oshiomhole during his tenure as governor.

Speaking on behalf of the Benin Palace Chiefs, Chief Isaac Oyeoba assured the protesters that the Oba of Benin, the Union’s life Patron, would ensure justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyeoba, joined by other Chiefs, cautioned the protesters against violence and advised them to conduct themselves peacefully during the protest. It would be recalled that Ogiamien had earlier denied all allegations, insisting that she had nothing to hide. She said that the accusations were part of a conspiracy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA captures suspected cocaine trafficker heading to Niger Republic in Katsina

NDLEA captures suspected cocaine trafficker heading to Niger Republic in Katsina

Edo market women protest against leader over corruption, demands removal

Edo market women protest against leader over corruption, demands removal

Tinubu endorses State Liaison Directorate in ONSA, appoints Chinade as director

Tinubu endorses State Liaison Directorate in ONSA, appoints Chinade as director

Aiyedatiwa seeks ₦92bn budget increase to ease hardship, implement ₦73k wage

Aiyedatiwa seeks ₦92bn budget increase to ease hardship, implement ₦73k wage

Akwa Ibom gov meets new LG chair, makes final decision on autonomy

Akwa Ibom gov meets new LG chair, makes final decision on autonomy

TCN issues fresh update on national grid collapse

TCN issues fresh update on national grid collapse

FG calls on Nigerians to stop cursing, endure challenges & show love for the country

FG calls on Nigerians to stop cursing, endure challenges & show love for the country

Court slaps VDM ₦500m fine, orders retraction of defamatory posts against Falana

Court slaps VDM ₦500m fine, orders retraction of defamatory posts against Falana

GTBank customers frustrated by service disruptions after system upgrade

GTBank customers frustrated by service disruptions after system upgrade

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Supreme Court of Nigeria

Supreme Court to hear 16 State Govs' suit challenging EFCC’s legality on Oct 22

A boy receives drops of polio vaccine by a home-visited nurse after the launching ceremony of the five-day polio vaccination campaign in high risk counties. [Getty Images]

Southern Nigeria gets over 230,000 vaccinations to combat polio

VIO officials during an inspection of vehicle papers.

VIO will continue to arrest impound vehicles in Lagos despite court order

Julius Abure is the national chairman of the Labour Party. [LP]

Abure forgives his detractors as court affirms his chairmanship of Labour Party