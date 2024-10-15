Edo market women protest against leader over corruption, demands removal

The traders called for Ogiamien’s removal during a peaceful protest at the Oba’s Palace on Tuesday in Benin. They alleged that the union’s leadership activities contributed to the increase in foodstuff prices, which according to them, had affected the livelihood of many.

Comrade Lucky Orukpe, Spokesman of the Edo Traders Welfare Union, called for the immediate removal of the association’s leader, citing high-handedness and mismanagement of funds. Orukpe claimed that the market women’s leader had not accounted for the ₦100 million donated to the association by Senator Adams Oshiomhole during his tenure as governor.

Speaking on behalf of the Benin Palace Chiefs, Chief Isaac Oyeoba assured the protesters that the Oba of Benin, the Union’s life Patron, would ensure justice.

