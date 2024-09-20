Edo govt raises alarm over political thugs attempt to overrun INEC offices

The government also commended the military for successfully halting the activities of the suspected thugs on the INEC office in Oredo Local Government, located in the state capital.

Chris Nehikhare, the Edo Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, raised the alarm at a news conference in Benin.

According to Nehikhare, the political thugs also attempted to seize control of INEC offices in Etsako West, and Esan West.

He said that although the soldiers repelled the thugs at the Oredo INEC office, the group retreated and held sway across the road from the facility.

Nehikhare praised the military for their professionalism and discipline in preventing the invasion, urging them to extend similar interventions to the remaining 17 LGAs in the state.

He stated that Edo people would not be intimidated or deterred by the actions of political thugs, and encouraged citizens to come out en masse to exercise their right to vote.