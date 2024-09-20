ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Edo govt raises alarm over political thugs attempt to overrun INEC offices

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Nehikhare, the political thugs also attempted to seize control of INEC offices in Etsako West, and Esan West.

Governor Godwin Obaseki. [dailypost]
Governor Godwin Obaseki. [dailypost]

Recommended articles

The government also commended the military for successfully halting the activities of the suspected thugs on the INEC office in Oredo Local Government, located in the state capital.

Chris Nehikhare, the Edo Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, raised the alarm at a news conference in Benin.

According to Nehikhare, the political thugs also attempted to seize control of INEC offices in Etsako West, and Esan West.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that although the soldiers repelled the thugs at the Oredo INEC office, the group retreated and held sway across the road from the facility.

Nehikhare praised the military for their professionalism and discipline in preventing the invasion, urging them to extend similar interventions to the remaining 17 LGAs in the state.

He stated that Edo people would not be intimidated or deterred by the actions of political thugs, and encouraged citizens to come out en masse to exercise their right to vote.

Nehikhare added that the military had regained control of the Oredo INEC Secretariat and was actively safeguarding both the people and INEC facilities throughout the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos deploys additional motorcycles to combat ‘one chance’ robbery

Lagos deploys additional motorcycles to combat ‘one chance’ robbery

Troops neutralise 159 terrorists, rescue 188 kidnap victims in 1 week

Troops neutralise 159 terrorists, rescue 188 kidnap victims in 1 week

Edo govt raises alarm over political thugs attempt to overrun INEC offices

Edo govt raises alarm over political thugs attempt to overrun INEC offices

Police detain notorious gunrunner, recover 20 fabricated AK-47 in Kaduna

Police detain notorious gunrunner, recover 20 fabricated AK-47 in Kaduna

Nigeria signs agreement with Russian firm to complete Ajaokuta steel company

Nigeria signs agreement with Russian firm to complete Ajaokuta steel company

Stella Obasanjo 270-bed hospital will be inaugurated in October - Obaseki

Stella Obasanjo 270-bed hospital will be inaugurated in October - Obaseki

Court dismisses suit seeking to replace 27 pro-Wike lawmakers in Rivers Assembly

Court dismisses suit seeking to replace 27 pro-Wike lawmakers in Rivers Assembly

Court adjourns perjury case against APC's Okpebholo indefinitely

Court adjourns perjury case against APC's Okpebholo indefinitely

Heavy presence of security personnel worries Edo residents ahead election

Heavy presence of security personnel worries Edo residents ahead election

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bello Turji

'Turji is next,' Buhari’s ex-aide hails military for taking down Zamfara bandits

Interior Minister, Olubunmi-Tunji-Ojo.

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark Eid-Maulud

Houses, farmland destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Ebonyi community/Illustration [Pulse]

Houses, farmland destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Ebonyi community

President Bola Tinubu on state visit to China [Presidency]

Chinese envoy pledges to actualise all agreements signed during Tinubu's visit