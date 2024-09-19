ADVERTISEMENT
Edo govt declares Friday work-free day to allow workers to travel to voting areas

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Eboigbe, it is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Edo State Government has declared Friday, September 20, a work-free day.

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]
Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]

A statement by Joseph Eboigbe, Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG), reassured that security measures had been provided to ensure a free, fair, and credible election.

“This is to enable workers and other electorates to travel to their voting areas ahead of the September 21 governorship election in the State.”

“Government wishes everyone journey mercies and reassures that security measures have been provided to ensure a free, fair and credible election,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

