Voters protest non-arrival of INEC officials, materials at Ighodalo's polling unit

The unit is the polling centre of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo where he is expected to vote.

The voters who expressed concern at the absence of INEC at most polling units in Ewohimin said the development could affect the voting process.

Christopher Adoghe, a voter, said ” This is past 10 am and up till now, we have not seen INEC officials and materials in polling unit three where the People Democratic Party (PDP) is expected to vote.

“From here you can also see unit 15, there are no materials and INEC officials.

“From the information reaching us, most of the polling units in Ewohimi are experiencing the same issue, no INEC Officials and materials,'' he said.

According to him, look at old men and women out in the rain but no INEC officials to commence voting at 10:30 am