Five people who previously tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Edo State have been released after recovery.

State governor, Godwin Obaseki, announced on Friday, April 17, 2020, that the patients tested negative twice for the disease that has infected over 2 million people across the world.

"This bolsters our resolve to defeat this common enemy, as we roll out more measures to check the spread of #Covid_19," he said.

Edo has recorded a total of 15 coronavirus cases, as of April 16.

A total of 442 cases have been recorded in 18 other states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

152 people have recovered and been discharged, but 13 people have died.