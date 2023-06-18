ADVERTISEMENT
ECOWAS condoles with bereaved families of victims of Kwara boat mishap

News Agency Of Nigeria

The reports stated that 144 persons survived the mishap which occurred at about 3 a.m.

“ECOWAS Commission received with shock, the tragic news of the boat mishap that led to the death of 100 persons and the disappearance of several others in Kwara on June 12,’’ he said.

The president expressed his “heartfelt sympathy’’ and offered condolences to the bereaved families and to the Nigerian people.

He commended rescue efforts of the authorities and expressed confidence that adequate safety measures would be instituted to avert tragic incidents of such magnitude in the future.

According to reports, 270 wedding guests were returning from a marriage ceremony at Gboti in Niger to Patigi Local Government Area in Kwara when the boat capsized killing 100 persons.

