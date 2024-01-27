Ebonyi State University matriculates 5,000 students

Prof Chigozie Ogbu, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University, disclosed this during the matriculation held at the Institution’s main campus.

Ogbu explained that a total of 8,000 candidates applied for admission but about 5,000 were admitted for the 2023/2024 academic session.

“I will begin by congratulating and highly commending the new students for achieving this important milestone of gaining admission into a university.

“This is a stepping stone and an opportunity towards a brighter and promising future.

“Today, you have officially become a valuable member of the EBSU community, a university whose motto, “Development and Excellence”, defines its mission of nurturing our students to develop worthy character and academic excellence.

“We welcome you on board and assure you of our commitment to enable you to achieve your educational objective.

“Our very dedicated academic staff in all the faculties are committed to teaching and mentoring you, and all you need is to cooperate with them,” he added.

The VC noted that the University remains a highly-rated university, adding that it was ranked first among all State Universities in the South East, in the international and national ranking of world universities from Webometric in Spain.

“Nationally, EBSU ranks sixth out of 54 State Universities in Nigeria and 32nd out of 278 Nigerian Universities.

“Just a few weeks ago, EBSU received a Certificate of Recognition from “Study Abroad Aide”, based in South Korea, ranking EBSU as one of the 100 Best Value Universities in Nigeria and among 70 per cent Best Value Universities worldwide,” Ogbu said.

He stated that the school has 11 Faculties and 72 programmes in 64 Departments.

“All EBSU programmes are accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC), except for the seven new programmes in the Faculty of Engineering and Environmental Sciences.

“Every student admitted into EBSU is a potential first-class student. Whether you end up with first or third class or pass depends on how you apply yourself to your studies.

“You cannot pass an examination without attending your classes, doing your assignments and reading your books. If you waste your time socializing or on irrelevant non-academic activities, you will be shortchanging your future.

“And you will live to regret it for the rest of your life,” he advised.

Ogbu further warned the new students against cultism, examination malpractices, and all forms of anti-social behaviours including drug abuse and gender-based violence among others.

“Do not accept to go to any meeting outside the campus and which you do not know and agree with the agenda. You are very capable of taking care of yourself and if you have any issues go to the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs.