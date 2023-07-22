ADVERTISEMENT
Ebonyi govt rescues 10-year-old from child abuse

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government warned that anyone found culpable of such acts would be punished according to the law, to serve as deterrent to others.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Felicia Nwamkpuma, who rescued the child on Friday, frowned at the prevalent rate of human rights violations in society.

Nwamkpuma told newsmen in an interview that the level of child labour, dehumanisation and denial of access to education, among other maltreatment in the state, was alarming.

She disclosed that the survivor, Miss Chinelo Eze from Nsokkara Community of Ezza-North Local Government Area of the state, was found roaming the streets of Abakaliki with bruises all over her body.

She said that Eze was found by a good samaritan and brought to the ministry.

“Upon investigation, it was discovered that the child ran away from her caregiver due to the inhuman treatment meted out to her.

“We also observed that she was denied access to education, suffered child labour and chained like an animal, which caused bruises on her hands.

“We also learnt that her guardians, now at large, have four children who are older than the survivor,” Nwamkpuma said.

She warned that anyone found culpable of such acts would be punished according to the law, to serve as deterrent to others.

She called on parents to avoid giving out their children as maids but endeavour to train them in school.

The Director, Child Development in the ministry, Godwin Igwe, said that it is now prohibited to give out a child below 12 years as house help.

News Agency Of Nigeria

