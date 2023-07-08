Ebonyi govt celebrates arrest of 15 suspects of sit-at-home shooting

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls the hoodlum shot sporadically at different locations on Tuesday in Ebonyi while trying to enforce a seven-day sit-at-home order declared by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) in the south-east region.

The arrested hoodlums included two habalists, a male and female and 13 others.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki on Saturday by Jude Okpor, State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, also warned all criminals to steer clear of Ebonyi.

According to Okpor, no hidden place for criminals in the state.

“The state will not tolerate any form of criminality or gangsterism that will truncate peace and tranquility.

“The state government has received with utmost delight and cheerful commendation, the news of the arrest and parade of a 15-member gang, who terrorised innocent citizens in the state on Tuesday, trying to enforce an illegal sit-at-home order.

“We are, therefore, pleased and satisfied with the spontaneous response of the Police Force and the sister security agencies in the state.