ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ebonyi govt celebrates arrest of 15 suspects of sit-at-home shooting

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, also warned all criminals to steer clear of Ebonyi.

Ebonyi govt celebrates arrest of 15 suspects of sit-at-home shooting. [LSPC]
Ebonyi govt celebrates arrest of 15 suspects of sit-at-home shooting. [LSPC]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls the hoodlum shot sporadically at different locations on Tuesday in Ebonyi while trying to enforce a seven-day sit-at-home order declared by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) in the south-east region.

The arrested hoodlums included two habalists, a male and female and 13 others.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki on Saturday by Jude Okpor, State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, also warned all criminals to steer clear of Ebonyi.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Okpor, no hidden place for criminals in the state.

“The state will not tolerate any form of criminality or gangsterism that will truncate peace and tranquility.

“The state government has received with utmost delight and cheerful commendation, the news of the arrest and parade of a 15-member gang, who terrorised innocent citizens in the state on Tuesday, trying to enforce an illegal sit-at-home order.

“We are, therefore, pleased and satisfied with the spontaneous response of the Police Force and the sister security agencies in the state.

“We are also abundantly satisfied with the level of synergy, collaboration and co-operation given by both the sister security agencies and members of the public that led to the closing-in and eventual arrest of the gang members."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We've been vindicated, JAMB reacts to Mmesoma's confession

We've been vindicated, JAMB reacts to Mmesoma's confession

Ebonyi govt celebrates arrest of 15 suspects of sit-at-home shooting

Ebonyi govt celebrates arrest of 15 suspects of sit-at-home shooting

ICPC says no files implicating Tinubu, debunks rumoured DSS raid

ICPC says no files implicating Tinubu, debunks rumoured DSS raid

Igbo lawyers association writes IGP, aks for Dokubo's arrest over threat video

Igbo lawyers association writes IGP, aks for Dokubo's arrest over threat video

Nigerian pilgrim returns lost ₦56m in Saudi Arabia

Nigerian pilgrim returns lost ₦56m in Saudi Arabia

Tinubu describes late FCMB founder Olasubomi Balogun as model for bankers

Tinubu describes late FCMB founder Olasubomi Balogun as model for bankers

Catholic priest tasks Edo spare parts traders on prayers

Catholic priest tasks Edo spare parts traders on prayers

Ekiti Assembly expresses confidence in Bamidele as Senate Leader

Ekiti Assembly expresses confidence in Bamidele as Senate Leader

No lion was killed in Benue — Police

No lion was killed in Benue — Police

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

Ejikeme Mmesoma has refuted the forgery allegation levelled against her by JAMB. [Punch]

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma